A unique barn conversion with great appeal, for sale at £850,000

The Ingmanthorpe four-bedroom home comes with landscaped gardens and views that stretch for miles.

Its original features range from its stone exterior to vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, former hayloft stairs, and sash windows.

An electric gate gives admission to a gravel driveway and the extensive lawned and leafy grounds, with parking to the rear of the house.

The welcoming hallway in Stable Barn can double as a reception room, with its slate floor and a cosy wood burner. French doors lead outside and there’s a wood spindled staircase.A bespoke breakfast kitchen fitted with contemporary style units, has a central island and integrated appliances. Slate tiled flooring extends into the utility. Its extension has underfloor heating and bi fold doors to the garden.

The rustic theme continues in the living room with wood floor, beams and a fireplace with exposed brick work, then in the sitting room with fireplace with stone and brick surround. Double doors give far reaching views.A galleried landing with vaulted ceiling has doors to all the bedrooms, the office and the beamed house bathroom.Within the master suite is a beamed bedroom with sash windows and fabulous views. Its en-suite has a walk-in shower and a fitted vanity unit.

All bedrooms are beamed with sash windows. The second double also has a fitted wardrobe and a hatch to loft space.The third double bedroom has access to an en-suite bathroom, and bedroom four is currently used as an office.Within the established lawned gardens is an Indian stone patio and dining pergola. There's also a raised vegetable patch and a greenhouse.

Stable Barn, Ingmanthorpe, Wetherby, is priced at £850,000 with Hunters estate agents.

Call 01937 588228 for details.

1. Character and comfort Ceiling beams and fireplaces are features of many rooms within the converted barn. Photo: Hunters, Wetherby Photo Sales

2. A bright and well equipped kitchen The bespoke breakfast kitchen has a central island and integrated appliances, with a Belfast sink and slate tiled flooring which extends into the utility. Photo: Hunters, Wetherby Photo Sales

3. Indoor to outdoor living Bi-fold doors open to an outdoor sitting and dining area that is perfect for entertaining purposes. Photo: Hunters, Wetherby Photo Sales

4. Versatile space within the garden Landscaped gardens include areas for sitting out during the warmer months. Photo: Hunters, Wetherby Photo Sales