Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed a charming modern detached four-bedroom home on Hopefield Crescent in Rothwell, just a short drive from Leeds, on the market for £430,000.
Inside, you’ll find an entrance hall, lounge with window to front and a gas pebble effect fire and opening up to a dining room with patio doors into a bright conservatory.
The kitchen features a range of base and wall units, a built-in double oven, hob and extractor and has space for a washing machine, dryer and dishwasher.
On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms and a modern house bathroom. The master bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes and its own en suite shower room.
Externally the property has a wide block paved driveway to the front leading to an integral garage and electric car charging point.
A lawned garden and pathway leads around the back of the house, where a spacious garden with a large lawn, patio and mature shrubs and plants awaits.
