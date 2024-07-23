Inside, you’ll find an entrance hall, lounge with window to front and a gas pebble effect fire and opening up to a dining room with patio doors into a bright conservatory.

The kitchen features a range of base and wall units, a built-in double oven, hob and extractor and has space for a washing machine, dryer and dishwasher.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms and a modern house bathroom. The master bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes and its own en suite shower room.

Externally the property has a wide block paved driveway to the front leading to an integral garage and electric car charging point.