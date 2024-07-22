A tour of a charming three-bedroom townhouse in Leeds in an exclusive gated development on a Georgian square

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

A golden opportunity to purchase this stunning townhouse in Leeds has come up.

Estate agents Preston Baker have listed this three-bedroom home in the exclusive gated development of Denison Hall on Hanover Square in Leeds for £400,000.

Spread over three floors, the ground floor of the property features an inviting living and kitchen area and a downstairs WC.

Up the stairs in the hallway, the first floor offers two spacious double bedrooms and a house bathroom, while the top floor boasts the master bedroom complete with an en suite shower room.

The property also has its own private enclosed courtyard and its own parking space.

Buyers can choose to purchase the home complete with furniture or empty, ready for a new touch to be added.

