Situated in a sought after cul-de-sac on Spinner’s Chase, the three-bedroom semi-detached home has easy access to nearby schools and Pudsey town centre, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £260,000.

Inside is a entrance hallway with guest WC, living room with brass finish fireplace set in granite insets and hearth with decorative surround, ceiling cover and stairs to the first floor.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of oak effect units, splash back tiling and a number of appliances and a door onto the rear garden.

On the first floor, a landing leads to three bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.