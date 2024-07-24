Bag End Cottage, originally built in 1840, sits in a great position in the tranquil village of Aberford, east of Leeds, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £496,000.
While not a hole in the ground like Bilbo Baggins’ Bag End, the cosy end terrace house includes an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor, a charming fireplace and exposed timber beams.
The dining room, which also features a fireplace, offers an opening living space, while the kitchen is fitted with modern Shaker-style units.
Natural light fills the living room, with French doors opening onto the rear garden and a feature fireplace.
Up the stairs is a landing with access to a master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite shower room, three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bath.
Outside, the property offers off-street parking to the front, while the garden to the rear is beautifully maintained with mature shrubbery and trees, complemented by a corner summerhouse.
