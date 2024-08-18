Estate agent Furnell Residential is selling the gorgeous four-bedroom extended property on Cotterdale Holt in Collingham for £550,000.

Inside, a large hallway leads to a good-size living room to the front, and an open dining kitchen with bi-folding doors to the garden to the rear.

On the ground floor is is also a study, two bedrooms, a utility and a shower room.

The first floor hosts four additional bedrooms, of which the largest has built-in wardrobes and en suite.

Outside, the private rear garden has been carefully landscaped offers a lawn area, a gravelled patio and a private, fully enclosed setting.