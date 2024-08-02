Estate agent William H Brown is presenting this magnificent four- to five-bedroom 1840s stone former mills owners villa on Crawshaw Road in Pudsey which is on the market for £550,000.
Inside “Crawshaw Villa” is an arched entrance hallway, two sitting rooms and a large dining room. The reception room all enjoy lots of natural sunlight from their south-facing bay windows which also offers terrace access.
Throughout the property are host of unique period features such as decorative plasterwork, stained glass, a galleried landing and stunning Victorian panelled skylight.
To the first floor are five bedrooms of varying sized, including two large doubles, and a family bathroom with bathtub.
Wrapping around the home is a mature and extensively stocked garden with a patio area and a south-facing front terrace.