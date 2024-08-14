Nestled on Melbourne Street in the heart of Leeds is this modern three-bedroom end-terrace house currently on the market with estate agent Purplebricks.
The property is thoughtfully designed over three storeys, where the ground floor hosts a large open dining room and kitchen as well as a downstairs WC.
On the first floor are two good-size bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite shower room, and a house bathroom with bathtub.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.
The top floor hosts the master bedroom - a large double room with en suite shower room and access to a gorgeous roof terrace with city views.
It features real hardwood oak floors and custom-made curtains throughout, while the well insulated home helps keep energy bills down.
Melbourne Street is located just a stones throw from busy streets like The Headrow and Briggate, making it ideal for someone who enjoys the hustle and the bustle of a busy city.
It is currently listed for £425,000.
