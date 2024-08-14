Nestled on Melbourne Street in the heart of Leeds is this modern three-bedroom end-terrace house currently on the market with estate agent Purplebricks.

The property is thoughtfully designed over three storeys, where the ground floor hosts a large open dining room and kitchen as well as a downstairs WC.

On the first floor are two good-size bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite shower room, and a house bathroom with bathtub.

The top floor hosts the master bedroom - a large double room with en suite shower room and access to a gorgeous roof terrace with city views.

It features real hardwood oak floors and custom-made curtains throughout, while the well insulated home helps keep energy bills down.

Melbourne Street is located just a stones throw from busy streets like The Headrow and Briggate, making it ideal for someone who enjoys the hustle and the bustle of a busy city.