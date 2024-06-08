Estate agents Emsley have listed the detached four-bedroom property on Leeds Road in Oulton for £675,000.
Inside the tastefully decorated home is a bright and airy entrance hall with stairs to the upper floors, a spacious living room, re-fitted breakfast kitchen and separate dining room.
Here is also a games room, guest WC and utility room.
On the first floor is the master bedroom with en suite shower room and three additional good-size bedrooms as well as the luxurious house bathroom.
A handy loft room can be found on the top floor.
Externally, there are landscaped gardens to the front and rear behind iron gates.
The enclosed rear garden has a stone patio and a retaining wall with steps leading to a garden with established borders as well as a higher level decked area.
