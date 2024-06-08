15 pictures inside a Leeds family home tastefully decorated throughout with landscaped gardens

Dennis Morton
Published 8th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

A family home in a prestigious Leeds area is for sale.

Estate agents Emsley have listed the detached four-bedroom property on Leeds Road in Oulton for £675,000.

Inside the tastefully decorated home is a bright and airy entrance hall with stairs to the upper floors, a spacious living room, re-fitted breakfast kitchen and separate dining room.

Here is also a games room, guest WC and utility room.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en suite shower room and three additional good-size bedrooms as well as the luxurious house bathroom.

A handy loft room can be found on the top floor.

Externally, there are landscaped gardens to the front and rear behind iron gates.

The enclosed rear garden has a stone patio and a retaining wall with steps leading to a garden with established borders as well as a higher level decked area.

