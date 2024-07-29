On the large entry floor are three generous double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, while the master has its own en suite with corner bath.

The family and dining room serves and can even be used as a children’s play room, and leads through to the modern dining kitchen fitted with a range of integrated appliances. It also has sliding doors opening onto the rear garden.

Another set of sliding doors can be found in the large lounge.

For those working from home, few things will beat the useful study, where you again will find a set of sliding doors.

To the rear is perhaps the property’s most impressive feature; A large indoor swimming pool and gym area, where health and leisure mix.

The ground floor hosts a fourth double bedroom with en suite shower room, ideal for guest use, as well as the generous garage.