A striking barn conversion with gardens has come on the market in Wakefield

A modern barn conversion with an open plan kitchen, and spacious rooms is for sale in Foulby, Wakefield.

Stone-built Foulby Farm has exposed wooden beams, and a brick feature fireplace in the living room, to keep the rustic flavour, but the kitchen with diner is sleek and stylish with back granite worktops, and the bathrooms are contemporary in style.

Indoor to outdoor living is made easy, with patio doors from the family dining area to outside. Extensive gardens have neatly sectioned lawns together with patio seating areas for enjoying warmer weather and entertaining. Mature shrubs and trees add further interest, and low level spotlights show off the gardens to advantage at night.

Ground floor accommodation also includes a sizeable versatile room used currently as an office, and a w.c.. All rooms are accessible from the hallway from where a feature wooden staircase leads to the first floor.

Two of four good size bedrooms on the first floor have modern en suite shower facilities with rainfall shower cubicles, and there's a beamed family bathroom with a suite that includes a freestanding bath with mixer tap and hand held shower, and hand wash basin within a vanity unit.

Wooden ceiling beams feature in two of the bedrooms, while one has a walk-in wardrobe and another has built-in storage.

With driveway parking, and a double detached garage that is used currently as a home gym, this impressive converted barn is just a short distance from the range of services and amenities in Wakefield city centre.

Foulby Farm, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, has an asking price of £795,000.

For more information about the property call Richard Kendall Estate Agent's Wakefield office on 01924 291294.

