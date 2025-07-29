A special brick in the wall - Bellway gives first Brigg buyers a gift to remember

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway Homes has given its first Brigg buyers a gift that will ensure they will aways be part of their dream home – a personalised brick that will be built into their new four-bedroom detached home.

Richard and Rachel Spivey were among the first buyers on Bellway’s Buttercross Meadows development on the outskirts the Lincolnshire town – having reserved a new home on the very first weekend of sales back in February.

“We paid a visit to the new Bellway development on its opening weekend, very much just wanting to have a bit of a nose around – and certainly with no intention of buying a house,” said Richard.

“But as soon as we saw the four-bedroom Lorimer, it was a no brainer. It was bigger than our old house, the layout suited us perfectly, and although it was only down the road, it felt like the perfect move for us as a family. We signed up virtually straight away.”

Bellway decided to mark the Spivey’s spontaneous home-buying decision by getting them a personalised brick, which means their name will forever be part of their dream home.

Emma Fitton-Cook, Bellway Homes’s sales manager, said: “We loved the way that it was very much love at first sight for Richard and Rachel and the Lorimer house – even more so because it all happened on Valentine’s weekend!”

“As a result, we wanted to mark this new home love story with something that meant their name will forever be associated with the house – and the personalised brick, which has The Spivey Family 2025 engraved on it, was the perfect way to do it.”

“The idea of the brick really made us smile and we can’t wait to see where it’ll end up in the house,” added Richard. “We’re hoping it’ll be somewhere visible so that we can tell people our house buying story as and when they spot it.”

Richard and Rachel, who have lived together in Brigg since 2015; along with their two children, Evelyn and Fraser, and cockapoo, Mabel, used Bellway’s Express Mover scheme to secure their new home. The scheme sees Bellway work with recommended local agents to sell a buyer’s current property quickly; removing not just the stress of house buying and selling, but also the usual estate agent fees.

“Our aim is to make house buying easier and the Express Mover scheme does exactly that,” added Emma. “The savings it creates on estate agents fees is a real boost as it frees up a good chunk of money that we often find is used by buyers to help transform their new house into their perfect home.”

Being built off the town’s Wrawby Road, Buttercross Meadows will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes when complete. Bellway says this will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life; from first-time buyers to growing families; downsizers to investors looking to enter the strong rental market in the area. Prices on Buttercross Meadow currently range from £259,995 for a three-bedroom Thespian to £369,995 for a four-bedroom Forester.