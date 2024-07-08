The four-bedroom home on Yewdall Road in Rodley, Leeds, is on the market with property agents Purplebricks for £350,000.
Inside the property is a hallway with guest WC leading to a modern kitchen to the front and a spacious lounge to the rear with access to the garden.
On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms as well as a house bathroom with bathtub.
The top floor hosts the master bedroom, a spacious double with its own en suite shower room.
Both the front and rear gardens are landscaped with artificial grass, providing low-maintenance and aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces.
