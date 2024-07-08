15 pictures of a beautifully renovated home for sale in Leeds perfect for families and professionals alike

Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

This Leeds home boasts a prime location close to local amenities and stunning outdoor spaces.

The four-bedroom home on Yewdall Road in Rodley, Leeds, is on the market with property agents Purplebricks for £350,000.

Inside the property is a hallway with guest WC leading to a modern kitchen to the front and a spacious lounge to the rear with access to the garden.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms as well as a house bathroom with bathtub.

The top floor hosts the master bedroom, a spacious double with its own en suite shower room.

Both the front and rear gardens are landscaped with artificial grass, providing low-maintenance and aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces.

Yewdall Road, Leeds LS13

Yewdall Road, Leeds LS13

Yewdall Road, Leeds LS13

Yewdall Road, Leeds LS13

Yewdall Road, Leeds LS13

Yewdall Road, Leeds LS13

