You don’t have to choose between city life and village charm — you can have both in this west Leeds market town.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a short train ride from the city centre, Pudsey has carved out a new identity as one of the UK’s top commuter havens.

Famed for its proud textile heritage and the loveable mascot Pudsey Bear of Children in Need fame, it is fast emerging as one of Yorkshire’s most sought-after postcodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its bustling market square, green spaces and quick connections that make city commutes a breeze, it is easy to see why it has ranked fifth best commuter town in the country.

Well, I think it's a great little town, ever so friendly, ever so easily to come to Gill who moved to Pudsey two years ago

And today the Yorkshire Evening Post has been out and about in the town to find out what makes it so special.

Gill, who moved here two years ago, praised its community spirit and said: “ Well, I think it's a great little town, ever so friendly, ever so easily to come to because I came only two years ago and I've made so many friends immediately and felt so much a part of it.”

Meanwhile Daniel told us: “Travel in and out of Pudsey is generally pretty good, I would say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good notes to mention are the fact that it's a really good hub between Leeds and Bradford.

“You've got the number 16, you've got the number 72.”

And drawing on its transport links, Fiz added: “There obviously is an issue with reliability, if buses get cancelled.

“But to be fair, we're lucky to have a bus station as well. It'd be nice to have a railway station right in the heart of Pudsey but that's by the by.

“It's still good to have reliable transport networks.”

Andrew had nothing but praise and added: “Pudsey, it's a nice place to live.

“A lot of friendly people knocking around and very easily commuting from the bus station.

“There's plenty of buses about. You can't really say no wrong about the place really, you know.”