A look inside this quirky £230k family home in Burley full of colourful features now on the market in Leeds

This modern four-storey home in Leeds is full of quirky, colourful features.

Located on Haddon Avenue in Burley, a popular Leeds suburb with great transport links and local amenities, this three-bedroom home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £230,000.

Step into a stylish and bright living room with a feature fireplace leading to a useful utility room with built-in storage and space for a washer and dryer.

Checkered stairs lead to the lower ground floor where the modern kitchen can be found. This spacious room boasts modern units and freestanding appliances, a breakfast bar and plenty of space for a dining table.

On the first floor are two good-sized double bedrooms and the house bathroom with shower cubicle.

The top floor hosts the master bedroom with far-reaching views of Leeds. This room benefits from a stylish and luxurious en suite with a freestanding bath and separate shower.

Outside, the property has a sunny harden to the front. This space offers a great degree of privacy and is perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

