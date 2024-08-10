Estate agent William H Brown has listed this charming four-bedroom semi-detached home for £380,000.
Inside the property is a welcoming entrance hall with access to a fantastic size family room with wood fire stove and French doors leading onto the garden.
The well designed kitchen features a range of wall and base units with complimentary worktop surfaces and a number of appliances.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms - one of which has built-in wardrobes - a house bathroom with bathtub and an office/nursery.
Up the stairs to the top floor are two additional bedrooms - one with eaves storage and one with a dressing room - and a shower room.
Outside is a private garden paved and laid to lawn with a useful shed to the rear. To the front is a driveway leading to the garage.
