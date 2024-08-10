A look inside a stunning four-bedroom home with an extended loft in a well regarded area for sale in Leeds

A gorgeous home with green gardens and laminate wood effect floors on Woodhall Road in Calverley is for sale.

Estate agent William H Brown has listed this charming four-bedroom semi-detached home for £380,000.

Inside the property is a welcoming entrance hall with access to a fantastic size family room with wood fire stove and French doors leading onto the garden.

The well designed kitchen features a range of wall and base units with complimentary worktop surfaces and a number of appliances.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms - one of which has built-in wardrobes - a house bathroom with bathtub and an office/nursery.

Up the stairs to the top floor are two additional bedrooms - one with eaves storage and one with a dressing room - and a shower room.

Outside is a private garden paved and laid to lawn with a useful shed to the rear. To the front is a driveway leading to the garage.

