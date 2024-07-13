Its eye-catching exterior is matched by the interior which features a large dining kitchen, separate dining room with a conservatory and a sitting room with bay window to the ground floor.

To the first floor are five bedrooms, three spacious doubles of which two have en suite and one has a dressing room, and two smaller rooms.

The property sits on an elevated position with views towards the river Wharfe. It features mature gardens at the front with seating areas, lawn and mature shrubs.

There is also a secluded patio to the side of the house which can be accessed via the kitchen.