The end-terraced home on Harper Rock in Yeadon, Leeds, is built from authentic Yorkshire stone oozing with charm inside and out, and is currently on the market with Preston Baker for £280,000.
On the ground floor of the property is a newly fitted kitchen designed with contemporary finished and a cosy living room with log burner set with in a feature stone fireplace.
Downstairs is a spacious cellar which has been converted into a versatile hobby room, with lots of additional storage space.
Upstairs are two generously sized double bedrooms, both enjoying lots of natural light, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a food piece suite including a freestanding bath.
Outside is a small but charming garden to the side ideal for relaxing and for garden enthusiasts alike. There are also two parking spaces.
The home sits in a great location near open countryside, ideal for picturesque walks and recreational activities.
Yeadon town centre, with a range of shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs is also just around the corner, with brilliant transport links into Leeds and Bradford.
