Entering this property, on Marshall Terrace in Leeds’ Cross Gates area, one is greeted by a show-stealing reception room with large windows, a cosy fireplace and high ceilings.

The open kitchen and dining room sits to the rear and features fireplace, central island and rooflight window as well as access to the rear garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom with bathtub.

The master bedroom can be found on the second floor, where it basks in natural light via two rooflights.

The beautiful enclosed rear garden is oozing with character and is a great place to gather family and friends for a barbecue or a garden party.