A look inside a beautiful home that exudes charm and character with high ceilings and rooflights in Leeds

This gorgeous three-bedroom terraced home features high ceilings, rooflights, exposed brick fireplace and open-plan design.

Entering this property, on Marshall Terrace in LeedsCross Gates area, one is greeted by a show-stealing reception room with large windows, a cosy fireplace and high ceilings.

The open kitchen and dining room sits to the rear and features fireplace, central island and rooflight window as well as access to the rear garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom with bathtub.

The master bedroom can be found on the second floor, where it basks in natural light via two rooflights.

The beautiful enclosed rear garden is oozing with character and is a great place to gather family and friends for a barbecue or a garden party.

With its almost 1,200 square feet of living space, this home is on the market for £289,950 with estate agent Emsleys.

