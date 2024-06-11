The four/five-bedroom home is located on Layton Avenue in Rawdon, Leeds and is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley with a guide price of £695,000.
The former farmhouse and school, known as Field House, comprise a sitting room, dining room, dining kitchen and breakfast area as well as a WC on the ground floor.
On the first floor are four bedrooms of varying sizes and bathroom and separate WC.
There is also a hatch leading to a fully boarded naturally lit attic area which stretches the width of the property.
Outside, it benefits from charming “cottage” gardens, an outbuilding, car port and single garage.
