13 pictures of a former farmhouse and school in Leeds with a wealth of features and delightful 'cottage' gardens

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

This cosy home in Leeds is set over four storeys offering lots of room of a growing family.

The four/five-bedroom home is located on Layton Avenue in Rawdon, Leeds and is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley with a guide price of £695,000.

The former farmhouse and school, known as Field House, comprise a sitting room, dining room, dining kitchen and breakfast area as well as a WC on the ground floor.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

On the first floor are four bedrooms of varying sizes and bathroom and separate WC.

There is also a hatch leading to a fully boarded naturally lit attic area which stretches the width of the property.

Outside, it benefits from charming “cottage” gardens, an outbuilding, car port and single garage.

1. Exterior

Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. Hall

Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. Sitting room

Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. Dining kitchen

Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. Breakfast room

Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyGardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.