The four/five-bedroom home is located on Layton Avenue in Rawdon, Leeds and is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley with a guide price of £695,000.

The former farmhouse and school, known as Field House, comprise a sitting room, dining room, dining kitchen and breakfast area as well as a WC on the ground floor.

On the first floor are four bedrooms of varying sizes and bathroom and separate WC.

There is also a hatch leading to a fully boarded naturally lit attic area which stretches the width of the property.

Outside, it benefits from charming “cottage” gardens, an outbuilding, car port and single garage.

3 . Dining room Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

5 . Dining kitchen Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

6 . Breakfast room Dacre Son & Hartley Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales