13 pictures of a home with open-plan living area and private seating garden in Leeds ready to move into

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

An extended four-bedroom detached home in a popular Leeds location is on the market.

The property, which is listed with Hunters for £580,000, is located on Otley Old Road in Cookridge, north-west of Leeds city centre, close to a range of amenities.

Inside, the heart of the property is a large open-plan living and dining room with multiple sitting areas for versatile family living.

The spacious kitchen and dining room/snug offers a great place for cooking with a range of units and appliances with access to a utility area, storage and WC.

Three good-sized bedrooms can be found on the first floor as well as a large house bathroom with corner bathtub and separate shower.

On the second floor is a large loft bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite bathroom.

The home has a unique kerb appeal with a paved driveway and electric gate access. To the rear is a generous garden with a private seating area ideal for family activities.

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16

1. Exterior

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16 | Hunters

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16

2. Lounge/dining room

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16 | Hunters

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16

3. Lounge/dining room

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16 | Hunters

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16

4. Kitchen

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16 | Hunters

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16

5. Kitchen/snug

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16 | Hunter

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16

6. Bedroom

Otley Old Road, Cookridge LS16 | Hunters

