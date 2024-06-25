The property, which is listed with Hunters for £580,000, is located on Otley Old Road in Cookridge, north-west of Leeds city centre, close to a range of amenities.

Inside, the heart of the property is a large open-plan living and dining room with multiple sitting areas for versatile family living.

The spacious kitchen and dining room/snug offers a great place for cooking with a range of units and appliances with access to a utility area, storage and WC.

Three good-sized bedrooms can be found on the first floor as well as a large house bathroom with corner bathtub and separate shower.

On the second floor is a large loft bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite bathroom.

The home has a unique kerb appeal with a paved driveway and electric gate access. To the rear is a generous garden with a private seating area ideal for family activities.