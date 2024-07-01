Located on Greenacre Park Mews in the Leeds village Rawdon, the four-bedroom detached home is on the market with property agents Hunters for £575,000.

Inside, the over 2200 square feet of accommodation comprise in brief a living kitchen with dining area, breakfast bar and French doors leading onto the rear garden.

There are two large living rooms overlooking the garden and four bedrooms - of which the master bedroom has its own en suite - and a four piece family bathroom.

On the lower grounds floor is a games room, gym, a large study and a four-car garage with WC and double doors.

Externally, the home sits on a substantial plot with mature gardens with hedged boundaries, gates for security, a large driveway and a garden pond and allotment.