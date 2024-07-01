13 pictures of a lovely family home with games room and a beautiful garden with pond for sale in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

This lovely home in Leeds offers near complete privacy with its tucked away location and extensive gardens.

Located on Greenacre Park Mews in the Leeds village Rawdon, the four-bedroom detached home is on the market with property agents Hunters for £575,000.

Inside, the over 2200 square feet of accommodation comprise in brief a living kitchen with dining area, breakfast bar and French doors leading onto the rear garden.

There are two large living rooms overlooking the garden and four bedrooms - of which the master bedroom has its own en suite - and a four piece family bathroom.

On the lower grounds floor is a games room, gym, a large study and a four-car garage with WC and double doors.

Externally, the home sits on a substantial plot with mature gardens with hedged boundaries, gates for security, a large driveway and a garden pond and allotment.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

1. Greenacre Park Mews, Rawdon, Leeds LS19

Hunters

Photo Sales

2. Greenacre Park Mews, Rawdon, Leeds LS19

Hunters

Photo Sales

3. Greenacre Park Mews, Rawdon, Leeds LS19

Hunters

Photo Sales

4. Greenacre Park Mews, Rawdon, Leeds LS19

Hunters

Photo Sales

5. Greenacre Park Mews, Rawdon, Leeds LS19

Hunters

Photo Sales

6. Greenacre Park Mews, Rawdon, Leeds LS19

Hunters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.