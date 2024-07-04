Property agents Manning Stainton have listed the three-bedroom end-terrace home on Zoar Street in Morley, west of Leeds, for just £180,000.
The property sits on a lawned garden with a good-size patio area and is set over three storeys.
On the ground floor is a spacious lounge with fire inset to a hearth and surround as well as a separate kitchen with a range of base and wall units.
The first floor landing gives access to a spacious double and a good-size single bedroom as well as the house bathroom with bathtub.
The master bedroom sits on the top floor and features a window to the side elevation.
