13 pictures of a three-bedroom home in a Leeds market town ideal for first time buyers and families

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

This spacious home in the centre of a Leeds market town has a small price tag making it ideal for first time buyers.

Property agents Manning Stainton have listed the three-bedroom end-terrace home on Zoar Street in Morley, west of Leeds, for just £180,000.

The property sits on a lawned garden with a good-size patio area and is set over three storeys.

On the ground floor is a spacious lounge with fire inset to a hearth and surround as well as a separate kitchen with a range of base and wall units.

The first floor landing gives access to a spacious double and a good-size single bedroom as well as the house bathroom with bathtub.

The master bedroom sits on the top floor and features a window to the side elevation.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

1. Zoar Street, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. Zoar Street, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. Zoar Street, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. Zoar Street, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. Zoar Street, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. Zoar Street, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyManning Stainton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.