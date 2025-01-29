A first for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire as development with no gas offers air source heat pumps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New homes being built by Taylor Wimpey in Leeds will each be fitted with an air source heat pump as the development has no gas - a first for the housebuilder’s Yorkshire region.

The development, Morwick Springs, will form part of the East Leeds Extension (ELE), a collection of new homes and community facilities around the new East Leeds Orbital Route. The current phase will see 300 homes delivered, while the second phase is due to increase the total to nearer 800.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is working with heat pump manufacturer Vaillant, which has more than 150 years’ experience heating homes, to equip every property at Morwick Springs with an air source heat pump.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The nation as a whole is on its journey to net zero, so it is an important step for our business that we are building a development with no gas and are looking to sustainable features to make our homes warm and comfortable.

“As well as offering air source heat pumps, these homes will also have energy saving features, including triple glazing, waste water heat recovery and EV charging points. They will be homes fit for the future.”

The properties will feature an aroTHERM plus air source heat pump, which uses around 75% environmental energy (air) and 25% electricity to provide heating and hot water.

Steve Cipriano Commercial Director, for Vaillant UK & Ireland said: “We are delighted to be working with Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire as they continue their sustainability journey.

“With the Future Homes Standard changing how houses are built, it is essential that housebuilders are preparing in readiness for a low carbon future with high efficient heat pump technology.

“Heat pumps are a great alternative to a gas boiler especially when a house can be built with the heat pump in mind. Whilst heat pumps are more efficient than a gas boiler, they do work differently, the most noticeable difference being that they are designed to work at lower temperatures which means the radiators are cooler to touch. It’s a new way of thinking for householders, but one that can keep them just as warm in their home and have the potential for energy cost savings whilst enjoying sustainable heating and hot water.”

Morwick Springs, in Leeds Road, offers a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, to find out more visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds/morwick-springs or telephone 0113 5377480.