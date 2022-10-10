A fabulous place, not far from Harrogate, within acres of grounds.

Within 17 acres of grounds that include landscaped gardens, Gilthorn Grange comes with a one-bed cottage, and stabling.

The property, with an oak framed porch, has undergone full renovation by its current owner, with original features adding character to the well presented interior.

Its accommodation includes a one-bedroom annexe that could suit many purposes.

A welcoming hallway leads to ground floor rooms, all with glorious views, from an open plan kitchen and diner, to a living room, sitting room, and dining room. There's also an office or play room with a mezzanine level, a snug, and a guest bedroom with en suite.

The kitchen with hand crafted wooden units has a central island and French doors to a patio from the dining area.

Sliding doors from the more formal dining room also lead outside, so ideal for entertaining, and the sitting room is worth special mention with its vaulted ceiling and log burner.

There's a Sonos sound system, oil fired central heating and timber double glazing throughout.

Of four double bedrooms on the first floor, three have en suite facilities. Painted beams and arched stone windows are common features.

With a private driveway accessed through electric gates, the property has plenty of parking and an electric Tesla charging point.

Lawned gardens with seating areas include a water feature and an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven.

Fenced paddocks, woodland and a timber stable block complete the facilities.

Gilthorn Grange, Skipton Road, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate HG3 2LZ, is for sale with Savills, priced £2,250,000.

Call 01904 617 800 for details.

1. A bright and welcoming hallway The beamed entrance hallway is spacious, with a staircase leading up. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. An open plan kitchen with diner The hand-made wooden kitchen has French doors to an outside patio. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. The sitting room Open vaults to the ceiling and a log burner stove add a rustic warmth to this stylish sitting room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. A dining room with sliding doors Light floods in to this large and modern dining room with sliding doors to an outdoor patio area. Photo: Savills Photo Sales