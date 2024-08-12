Inside the four-bedroom home on Brinsmead Court in Rothwell is an entry hallway with guest WC, an open kitchen and living room with doors onto the rear garden, and a utility room.
The property, which is on the market with Purplebricks for £300,000, is set over three floors, and on the first floor is a sitting room and two good sized bedrooms along with a house bathroom with bathtub.
The second floor has two double bedrooms with beautiful vaulted ceilings and rooflights, and a shower room.
Outside, the home has a wide block paved driveway with room for multiple vehicles and access to the garage to the front.
The rear garden is designed for low maintenance with mostly artificial lawn and a stone-flagged patio which enjoys far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.
