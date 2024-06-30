Hunters have listed this gorgeous four-bedroom home on Cornmill in Bardsley, Leeds for £650,000.
On the ground floor of the property is a hallway with guest WC leading to a modern kitchen, reception room and dining room with access to the rear garden as well as a utility room.
The first floor sees a large master bedroom with en suite and built in wardrobes and three additional good-size bedrooms along with the house bathroom with shower and bathtub.
Externally, the home sits on a large plot with a good degree of privacy. The rear garden has been carefully planned and landscaped, while the side garden is mainly laid to lawn.
A private driveway leads to an attached garage which is ideal for storage.
