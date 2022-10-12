A beautiful village home near Halifax - with a self contained flat

Its dining kitchen with beamed ceiling has fitted units, with a gas Aga, an integrated dishwasher, and under floor heating, with windows to the front and rear, and there’s a shelved pantry

There's an open fire within a brick surround in the dining room, then another reception room with bay window and wooden floor, that again has an open fire within a brick feature wall.

A further light and spacious room has a wood burner and a door out to the garden.Then there's a sunroom with French doors leading outside, and a study with cupboards and desk space.A ground floor shower room has a walk-in shower, wash basin and w.c..

The staircase with ornate banister leads to the first floor landing and bedrooms.The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with free standing bath and walk-in shower, and a dressing room with wardrobes.Two more double bedrooms have wardrobes, one also having a wash basin and built-in deskThe final, single bedroom has access to an en-suite shower room.To the rear of the cottage is a coach house which has two double garages with light and power at lower level, and a self-contained apartment above.

The apartment has a modern kitchen, open to the beamed living room. With a double bedroom is a shower room and separate w.c..Electric gates open to a driveway and parking behind the cottage. An outhouse and w.c. are added facilities.

The attractive rear lawned garden has a sun spot patio.

Harrock, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, is for sale priced £800,000 with Reloc8 Properties Ltd.

Call 01422 756001 to find out more.

