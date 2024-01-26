Leeds news you can trust since 1890
9 pictures of the stylish new Leeds flats housed in the former HSBC Chapel Allerton bank

Three brand new apartments housed in a former Leeds bank will soon hit the rental market.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The former HSBC building in Chapel Allerton takes up a prominent corner plot on Harrogate Road, opposite the old police station.

The branch closed down in 2021 and was later purchased by a Leeds investor, who enlisted managing agents Oasis Properties and LA Builders to transform the building.

The project has seen the upstairs floors transformed into three two-bedroom duplex apartments, which will go on the open rental market within the next month. The ground floor houses two commercial units, which are nearing completion.

We take a look inside.

1. Exterior

2. Exterior

3. Interior

4. Interior

5. Interior

6. Interior

