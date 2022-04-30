9 homes on the market right now in West Leeds - with one with a starting price of £25,000

1. 4 bedroom semi-detached house

Green Hill Crescent, Wortley, Leeds, LS12 4HB £275,000 The property briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, dining room and modern fitted kitchen. The first floor has three bedrooms and the house bathroom. The second floor has the master suite with and en-suite, fantastic far reaching views. To the outside there is a driveway with ample parking leading to the garage. Boasting a large enclosed garden perfect for families and entertaining.

Photo: PurpleBricks