9 homes on the market right now in West Leeds - with one with a starting price of £25,000

Here are nine options in West Leeds, on the market right now - with the cheapest at less than £100,000 (All pictures PurpleBricks):
1. 4 bedroom semi-detached house
Green Hill Crescent, Wortley, Leeds, LS12 4HB
£275,000
The property briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, dining room and modern fitted kitchen. The first floor has three bedrooms and the house bathroom. The second floor has the master suite with and en-suite, fantastic far reaching views. To the outside there is a driveway with ample parking leading to the garage. Boasting a large enclosed garden perfect for families and entertaining.
Photo: PurpleBricks
2. 5 bedroom terraced house
Beechwood Terrace, Leeds, LS4 2NG
£270,000 The property briefly comprises; the basement level has two double bedrooms and a shower room, the ground floor has the modern kitchen/living area, the first floor has two further double bedroom, the second floor has a further double bedroom and the house bathroom. Garden to the front.
Photo: PurpleBricks
3. 1 bedroom apartment
The Old School House, Leeds, LS6 1FH
£200,000
This lovely, bright and airy apartment is beautifully presented throughout. You enter this stunning apartment via the impressive hallway with camera intercom entry system. This popular development has been finished to an incredibly high standard throughout. Set close to the thriving Headingley village offering top quality cafés, bars and restaurants and easy access into Leeds City Centre.
Photo: Purple Bricks
4. 1 bedroom retirement property
Victoria Court, Leeds, LS6 3FB
£190,000
A luxurious one bedroom, well proportioned first floor apartment retirement property (over 60's)
This prestigious developments offers independent living with 24 hour support and additional care packages if required. Victoria Court is a modern purpose built development of 50 apartments arranged over three levels with a lift and wheelchair access throughout.
Photo: Purple Bricks