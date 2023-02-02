Here are some of the most expensive homes sold in Leeds over the last year.
From gorgeous Georgian manors to fantastic farmhouses tucked away in rural areas of Leeds, there have been plenty of expensive sales in 2022. Here are some of the most expensive homes sold in Leeds over the last year, according to property specialists Rightmove.
1. The Manor on Manor House Lane
The Manor was sold in February 2022 for £3,450,000. Extending to over 10,200 sq ft, this mansion has a superb leisure suite including a swimming pool and gym, plus a detached triple garage with a seperate apartment suite above for guests.
Photo: Rightmove
2. 165 Alwoodley Lane
165 Alwoodley Lane sold in April 2022 for £2,900,000. The home is just over 6,700 sq ft and has views over Sandmoor Golf Course, plus an outstanding master bedroom suite.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Newhouse Farm on Crag Lane
Newhouse Farm on Cragg Lane sold for £2,046,000 in August 2022. The home is set in almost eight acres of land, including a garden, woodland and grassland, and has a total of five bedrooms and three reception rooms.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Layton Grange on Layton Road
Layton Grange on Layton Road was sold in March 2022 for £1,925,000. The house has a total of five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 42 ft living and dining kitchen. It is also situated in 1.4 acres and has a quadruple garage.
Photo: Rightmove