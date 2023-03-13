These are some of the most affordable areas outside of Leeds city centre to buy a home in.
As the rising cost of living provides a challenge to both home owners and first time buyers, the YEP took a look at some of the more affordable areas in the city. Collated using data from property specialists Rightmove, here are seven of the most affordable places to live outside of Leeds city centre.
1. Armley
Properties in Armley had an overall average price of £160,206 over the last year. The majority of sales in Armley during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £156,014. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £184,320, with flats fetching £112,994. Overall, sold prices in Armley over the last year were 2% up on the previous year and 11% up on the 2020 peak of £144,978.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Holbeck
Properties in Holbeck had an overall average price of £128,247 over the last year. The majority of sales in Holbeck during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £100,495. Flats sold for an average of £190,500, with semi-detached properties fetching £150,000. Overall, sold prices in Holbeck over the last year were 22% up on the previous year and 39% up on the 2018 peak of £92,000.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Osmondthorpe
Properties in Osmondthorpe had an overall average price of £246,961 over the last year. The majority of sales in Osmondthorpe during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £225,405. Terraced properties sold for an average of £202,700, with detached properties fetching £396,250. Overall, sold prices in Osmondthorpe over the last year were 13% up on the previous year and 20% up on the 2020 peak of £205,359.
Photo: Google
4. Hunslet
Properties in Hunslet had an overall average price of £142,618 over the last year. The majority of sales in Hunslet during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £135,913. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £154,222, with flats fetching £139,776. Overall, sold prices in Hunslet over the last year were similar to the previous year and 10% down on the 2020 peak of £158,779.
Photo: Tony Johnson