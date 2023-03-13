1 . Armley

Properties in Armley had an overall average price of £160,206 over the last year. The majority of sales in Armley during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £156,014. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £184,320, with flats fetching £112,994. Overall, sold prices in Armley over the last year were 2% up on the previous year and 11% up on the 2020 peak of £144,978.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson