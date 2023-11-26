Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

19 luxurious photos of this timeless cottage in Oulton near Leeds featuring bespoke kitchen and chic fire pit

This meticulously refurbished cottage in the coveted Leeds village of Oulton is a rare gem that has just landed on the market for £700,000.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Nov 2023, 05:48 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 05:55 GMT

The property, in Calverley Road, showcases a tasteful blend of historic features and modern luxury. It is being listed by agency Emsleys.

Hidden away in a secluded plot, it includes a handcrafted kitchen, light-filled interiors and beautifully contemporary design.

The home also features approximately 0.3 acres of landscaped gardens, which would be perfect for young children, while their parents could enjoy planting and potting at the property’s two wooden sheds – one of which doubles as a fully-equipped home office.

Also outdoors, there’s a chic fire pit which would be perfect for entertaining, as well as bespoke seating.

Take a look inside this timeless property that’s sure to be snapped up quickly –

This period property in the sought after village of Oulton is steeped in history and has been stylishly refurbished to a high standard.

1. Oulton cottage

This period property in the sought after village of Oulton is steeped in history and has been stylishly refurbished to a high standard. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
The handmade fitted kitchen features ample wall and base units with bespoke fittings in draw units, with a pantry cupboard, space for a range cooker, integrated Siemens dishwasher and space for a large fridge freezer. It also has white quartz counter tops and a Belfast sink, with tiled splash back and ceiling spot lights.

2. Kitchen

The handmade fitted kitchen features ample wall and base units with bespoke fittings in draw units, with a pantry cupboard, space for a range cooker, integrated Siemens dishwasher and space for a large fridge freezer. It also has white quartz counter tops and a Belfast sink, with tiled splash back and ceiling spot lights. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
The kitchen has double glazed sash windows to the front and rear, with a limestone tiled floor making it light and airy.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has double glazed sash windows to the front and rear, with a limestone tiled floor making it light and airy. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
There is a seating area in front of the log burner, making it a cosy, relaxing space.

4. Kitchen

There is a seating area in front of the log burner, making it a cosy, relaxing space. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
The log burner is a stunning feature of this period home.

5. Log burner

The log burner is a stunning feature of this period home. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
A large room with a feature fireplace and exposed brickwork around the log burner is sure to wow your guests. It includes a recessed area for a TV, with original wooden floors which have been lovingly restored.

6. Living room

A large room with a feature fireplace and exposed brickwork around the log burner is sure to wow your guests. It includes a recessed area for a TV, with original wooden floors which have been lovingly restored. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds