This meticulously refurbished cottage in the coveted Leeds village of Oulton is a rare gem that has just landed on the market for £700,000.

The property, in Calverley Road, showcases a tasteful blend of historic features and modern luxury. It is being listed by agency Emsleys.

Hidden away in a secluded plot, it includes a handcrafted kitchen, light-filled interiors and beautifully contemporary design.

The home also features approximately 0.3 acres of landscaped gardens, which would be perfect for young children, while their parents could enjoy planting and potting at the property’s two wooden sheds – one of which doubles as a fully-equipped home office.

Also outdoors, there’s a chic fire pit which would be perfect for entertaining, as well as bespoke seating.

Take a look inside this timeless property that’s sure to be snapped up quickly –

1 . Oulton cottage This period property in the sought after village of Oulton is steeped in history and has been stylishly refurbished to a high standard. Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The handmade fitted kitchen features ample wall and base units with bespoke fittings in draw units, with a pantry cupboard, space for a range cooker, integrated Siemens dishwasher and space for a large fridge freezer. It also has white quartz counter tops and a Belfast sink, with tiled splash back and ceiling spot lights. Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has double glazed sash windows to the front and rear, with a limestone tiled floor making it light and airy. Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen There is a seating area in front of the log burner, making it a cosy, relaxing space. Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales

5 . Log burner The log burner is a stunning feature of this period home. Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales

6 . Living room A large room with a feature fireplace and exposed brickwork around the log burner is sure to wow your guests. It includes a recessed area for a TV, with original wooden floors which have been lovingly restored. Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales