This charming and spacious four-bedroom semi-detached home in a desirable location showcases a blend of character and modern living.

The stunning home is set in an ideal location on Bradford Road in the Leeds town Guiseley, and is on the market with Hunters for £419,950.

Enter into a charming hallway with guest WC leading to a stunning modern kitchen with fitted units and appliances. A good-size lounge with attractive fireplace sits to the front, with a separate dining room with lots of space for entertaining to the rear with access to the large conservatory with panoramic views of the rear garden.

Here is also a versatile fourth bedroom that can be used as a playroom or media room.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, including two doubles and a single that can be used as a spare room or as an office. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower.

Externally is a large driveway with ample space for multiple vehicles to the front, while the rear garden is mostly laid to lawn with paths, patio sitting area and garden shed.

1 . Exterior This gorgeous four bedroom semi-detached house on Bradford Road in Guiseley is on the market with Hunters for £419,950. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

2 . Hallway On entering you are greeted by an inviting hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The stunning breakfast kitchen combines style and functionality. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen It has high-quality fittings and ample storage ideal for a modern household. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

5 . Living room The living room has an attractive fireplace and large window overlooking the front. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

6 . Dining room The separate dining room provides lots of space for formal meals with access to the conservatory. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales