Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

15 wonderful pictures of this extended 1930s Leeds home showcasing a blend of character and modern living

This charming and spacious four-bedroom semi-detached home in a desirable location showcases a blend of character and modern living.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The stunning home is set in an ideal location on Bradford Road in the Leeds town Guiseley, and is on the market with Hunters for £419,950.

Enter into a charming hallway with guest WC leading to a stunning modern kitchen with fitted units and appliances. A good-size lounge with attractive fireplace sits to the front, with a separate dining room with lots of space for entertaining to the rear with access to the large conservatory with panoramic views of the rear garden.

Here is also a versatile fourth bedroom that can be used as a playroom or media room.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, including two doubles and a single that can be used as a spare room or as an office. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower.

Externally is a large driveway with ample space for multiple vehicles to the front, while the rear garden is mostly laid to lawn with paths, patio sitting area and garden shed.

This gorgeous four bedroom semi-detached house on Bradford Road in Guiseley is on the market with Hunters for £419,950.

1. Exterior

This gorgeous four bedroom semi-detached house on Bradford Road in Guiseley is on the market with Hunters for £419,950. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
On entering you are greeted by an inviting hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hallway

On entering you are greeted by an inviting hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The stunning breakfast kitchen combines style and functionality.

3. Kitchen

The stunning breakfast kitchen combines style and functionality. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
It has high-quality fittings and ample storage ideal for a modern household.

4. Kitchen

It has high-quality fittings and ample storage ideal for a modern household. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The living room has an attractive fireplace and large window overlooking the front.

5. Living room

The living room has an attractive fireplace and large window overlooking the front. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The separate dining room provides lots of space for formal meals with access to the conservatory.

6. Dining room

The separate dining room provides lots of space for formal meals with access to the conservatory. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GuiseleyLeedsProperty