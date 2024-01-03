15 wonderful pictures of this extended 1930s Leeds home showcasing a blend of character and modern living
This charming and spacious four-bedroom semi-detached home in a desirable location showcases a blend of character and modern living.
The stunning home is set in an ideal location on Bradford Road in the Leeds town Guiseley, and is on the market with Hunters for £419,950.
Enter into a charming hallway with guest WC leading to a stunning modern kitchen with fitted units and appliances. A good-size lounge with attractive fireplace sits to the front, with a separate dining room with lots of space for entertaining to the rear with access to the large conservatory with panoramic views of the rear garden.
Here is also a versatile fourth bedroom that can be used as a playroom or media room.
On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, including two doubles and a single that can be used as a spare room or as an office. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower.
Externally is a large driveway with ample space for multiple vehicles to the front, while the rear garden is mostly laid to lawn with paths, patio sitting area and garden shed.