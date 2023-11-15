This beautiful stone cottage in the Leeds village Pool In Wharfedale with green gardens to the front and rear is on the market.

The Home Movement has listed the property on Far Low, set over three storeys with three or four bedrooms for £500,000.

Enter via the entrance porch to reach the cosy lounge with an exposed stone chimney breast with a multi-fuel stove and window overlooking the front garden. The extended dining kitchen has a range of Shaker style units and wooden work surfaces. The large dining area has double French doors leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing with an eye-catching spiral staircase to the loft room, and access to a double bedroom with ensuite shower room, two single bedrooms and a family bathroom with shower. The second floor loft room with skylight window and exposed wooden ceiling beam can be used as a fourth bedroom or as a lounge.

Externally is a low-maintenance cottage garden to the front with stone flags and mature shrubs and flowers. To the rear is a landscaped green garden with Yorkshire Stone patios, lawn, and a range of shrubs and flowers as well as lighting and a tap.

