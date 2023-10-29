This stunning luxurious five bedroom country house in East Keswick on the market for 1.6 million pounds is something out of the ordinary.

Set in a beautiful semi-rural setting on Harewood Road in East Keswick, this property listed with Furnell Residential offers countryside luxury unlike anything else.

On the ground floor is a large reception hallway leading to two separate living rooms with large bay windows. The open living kitchen and garden room is sure to be the heart of the property, with large bi-folding doors connecting it to the vast gardens.

On the first floor are five stunning double bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a private balcony and ensuite bathroom. The family bathroom has a detached bathtub in the centre of the room and a separate shower.

Externally is around three acres of gardens and pastureland, set behind two separate electronically operated gates. The gardens features lawns, patios, an outdoor kitchen area and a hydro pool.

