15 pictures of this stunning Leeds country house with garden room, outdoor kitchen area and hydro pool on the market

This stunning luxurious five bedroom country house in East Keswick on the market for 1.6 million pounds is something out of the ordinary.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:45 GMT

Set in a beautiful semi-rural setting on Harewood Road in East Keswick, this property listed with Furnell Residential offers countryside luxury unlike anything else.

On the ground floor is a large reception hallway leading to two separate living rooms with large bay windows. The open living kitchen and garden room is sure to be the heart of the property, with large bi-folding doors connecting it to the vast gardens.

On the first floor are five stunning double bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a private balcony and ensuite bathroom. The family bathroom has a detached bathtub in the centre of the room and a separate shower.

Externally is around three acres of gardens and pastureland, set behind two separate electronically operated gates. The gardens features lawns, patios, an outdoor kitchen area and a hydro pool.

This stunning country house is for sale.

1. Driveway

This stunning country house is for sale. Photo: Furnell Residential

The beautiful property sits on lots of greenery in a semi-rural setting.

2. Exterior

The beautiful property sits on lots of greenery in a semi-rural setting. Photo: Furnell Residential

Enter into a large reception hall.

3. Reception hall

Enter into a large reception hall. Photo: Furnell Residential

A family room sits to the front with large bat window.

4. Family room

A family room sits to the front with large bat window. Photo: Furnell Residential

A second lounge with log burner.

5. Living room

A second lounge with log burner. Photo: Furnell Residential

The heart of the property is this open garden room and dining area.

6. Garden room

The heart of the property is this open garden room and dining area. Photo: Furnell Residential

