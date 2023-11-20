This breathtaking Victorian property has undergone a complete renovation from top to bottom.

Step inside, and you are greeted by a beautifully restored interior where every detail has been carefully considered. The expansive living spaces are adorned with lovely high ceilings, creating an airy and spacious atmosphere that enhances the grandeur of the home.

To the first floor living space the landing gives access to three bedrooms and the family bathroom, while outside the meticulously landscaped garden invites you to enjoy the outdoors in style.

The property, lcoated in Lidgett Lane, Garforth, is newly on the market with Manning Stainton. Take a look inside...

