15 pictures inside this Garforth family townhouse with breathtaking interior design on the market in Leeds

This breathtaking Victorian property has undergone a complete renovation from top to bottom.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Step inside, and you are greeted by a beautifully restored interior where every detail has been carefully considered. The expansive living spaces are adorned with lovely high ceilings, creating an airy and spacious atmosphere that enhances the grandeur of the home.

To the first floor living space the landing gives access to three bedrooms and the family bathroom, while outside the meticulously landscaped garden invites you to enjoy the outdoors in style.

The property, lcoated in Lidgett Lane, Garforth, is newly on the market with Manning Stainton. Take a look inside...

Inside this Garforth family townhouse

Photo: Zoopla

Step inside, and you are greeted by a beautifully restored interior where every detail has been carefully considered.

Living Room

Photo: Zoopla

There is a spacious reception room, with a canted bay fronted window, with a multi fuel burning stove.

Living Room

Photo: Zoopla

There is a beautiful modern shaker kitchen with wall and base units, with high specification integrated appliances and an island.

Kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

The expansive living spaces are adorned with lovely high ceilings, creating an airy and spacious atmosphere.

Kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

There is a skilful extension to the rear of the property with a pitched roof providing an ample dining and snug area.

Kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

