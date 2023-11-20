This breathtaking Victorian property has undergone a complete renovation from top to bottom.
Step inside, and you are greeted by a beautifully restored interior where every detail has been carefully considered. The expansive living spaces are adorned with lovely high ceilings, creating an airy and spacious atmosphere that enhances the grandeur of the home.
To the first floor living space the landing gives access to three bedrooms and the family bathroom, while outside the meticulously landscaped garden invites you to enjoy the outdoors in style.
1. Inside this Garforth family townhouse
This home has undergone a complete renovation from top to bottom. Take a look inside... Photo: Zoopla
2. Living Room
Step inside, and you are greeted by a beautifully restored interior where every detail has been carefully considered. Photo: Zoopla
3. Living Room
There is a spacious reception room, with a canted bay fronted window, with a multi fuel burning stove. Photo: Zoopla
4. Kitchen
There is a beautiful modern shaker kitchen with wall and base units, with high specification integrated appliances and an island. Photo: Zoopla
5. Kitchen
The expansive living spaces are adorned with lovely high ceilings, creating an airy and spacious atmosphere. Photo: Zoopla
6. Kitchen
There is a skilful extension to the rear of the property with a pitched roof providing an ample dining and snug area. Photo: Zoopla