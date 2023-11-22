This stylish four bedroom has newly hit the market in Leeds.

The Boma is set within a private development of just 5 properties, nestled close to Adel and Bramhope, behind electric gates is this exclusive scheme of period properties.

It comes with a large double garage with electric door and there is a total of circa 1.4 acres of land, which includes private enclosed gardens which include an annexe and outdoor heated swimming pool.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.