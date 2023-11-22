15 pictures inside stylish Adel period home with annexe and heated swimming pool for sale in Leeds
This stylish four bedroom has newly hit the market in Leeds.
The Boma is set within a private development of just 5 properties, nestled close to Adel and Bramhope, behind electric gates is this exclusive scheme of period properties.
It comes with a large double garage with electric door and there is a total of circa 1.4 acres of land, which includes private enclosed gardens which include an annexe and outdoor heated swimming pool.
This truly unique period property is on the market with Monroe Estate Agents at an asking price of £950,000. Take a look inside...