Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

15 pictures inside stunning Morley family home with open plan kitchen and conservatory for sale in Leeds

This stunning four bedroom family home is located in a highly sought after area of south Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Located in Morley, this Winders Dale property offers a fabulous opportunity for a lucky new family to move in and make countless happy memories of their own.

Complete with four bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms and two living rooms, Morley makes for the perfect location for your family - amenities on the doorstep, top schools around the corner and easy transport links into Leeds city centre.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

It is newly on the market with New Home Agents at an asking price of £470,000. Take a look inside...

The front garden features a large drive, leaving space for more than one car.

1. Front Garden

The front garden features a large drive, leaving space for more than one car. Photo: New Home Agents/Zoopla

Photo Sales
This popular location is close to numerous local amenities including shops, schools and transport links.

2. Kitchen/Living Room

This popular location is close to numerous local amenities including shops, schools and transport links. Photo: New Home Agents/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property features a pristine modern kitchen complete with built-in oven and microwave.

3. Kitchen

The property features a pristine modern kitchen complete with built-in oven and microwave. Photo: New Home Agents/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen opens out into a cosy living room conservatory.

4. Living room One

The kitchen opens out into a cosy living room conservatory. Photo: New Home Agents/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining room offers a perfect space to enjoy those all important family meals.

5. Dining Room

The dining room offers a perfect space to enjoy those all important family meals. Photo: New Home Agents/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property features a second larger living room, perfect for entertaining guests.

6. Living Room

The property features a second larger living room, perfect for entertaining guests. Photo: New Home Agents/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeedsHouse sales