15 pictures inside stunning Chapel Allerton Leeds family home with open plan kitchen and outdoor patio

This stunning four bedroom family home is set in a highly sought after area of north Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:16 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 16:16 GMT

Located in Chapel Allerton, this Wensley Drive property has been a family home to the same family for 25 years but it is now time for this family to move on to pastures new, creating a fabulous opportunity for a lucky new family to move in and make countless happy memories of their own.

Complete with four bedroom, two bathrooms and two living rooms, Chapel Allerton makes for the perfect location for your family - amenities on the doorstep, schools around the corner and open views across the countryside.

It is newly on the market with Fowler and Powell estate agents at an asking price of £600,000. Take a look inside...

1. Inside stunning Chapel Allerton family home

Wensley Drive has been home to the same family for 25 years. Take a look inside... Photo: Zoopla

The living room at the front of the property has a log burner and is the perfect spot to cosy up on the sofa in the evening.

2. Living Room

The living room at the front of the property has a log burner and is the perfect spot to cosy up on the sofa in the evening. Photo: Zoopla

The log burner makes the room the perfect snug spot for those cold winter nights.

3. Living Room

The log burner makes the room the perfect snug spot for those cold winter nights. Photo: Zoopla

The former dining room has been opened up to create the most fantastic kitchen living space.

4. Family Lounge

The former dining room has been opened up to create the most fantastic kitchen living space. Photo: Zoopla

The open plan kitchen features pale green kitchen units topped with wood effect worktops fill the corner of this room.

5. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen features pale green kitchen units topped with wood effect worktops fill the corner of this room. Photo: Zoopla

The hallway opens before you, with oak doors leading to the various rooms.

6. Hallway

The hallway opens before you, with oak doors leading to the various rooms. Photo: Zoopla

