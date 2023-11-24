This stunning four bedroom family home is set in a highly sought after area of north Leeds.

Located in Chapel Allerton, this Wensley Drive property has been a family home to the same family for 25 years but it is now time for this family to move on to pastures new, creating a fabulous opportunity for a lucky new family to move in and make countless happy memories of their own.

Complete with four bedroom, two bathrooms and two living rooms, Chapel Allerton makes for the perfect location for your family - amenities on the doorstep, schools around the corner and open views across the countryside.

It is newly on the market with Fowler and Powell estate agents at an asking price of £600,000. Take a look inside...

Inside stunning Chapel Allerton family home Wensley Drive has been home to the same family for 25 years. Take a look inside...

Living Room The living room at the front of the property has a log burner and is the perfect spot to cosy up on the sofa in the evening.

Living Room The log burner makes the room the perfect snug spot for those cold winter nights.

Family Lounge The former dining room has been opened up to create the most fantastic kitchen living space.

Kitchen The open plan kitchen features pale green kitchen units topped with wood effect worktops fill the corner of this room.