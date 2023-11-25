This breathtaking Grade II listed Leeds cottage was built during the 1600s.

This property is set in a Conservation area and dates back to circa 1640 and has a number of beautiful period features, including traditional wooden doors and exposed wooden beams on both floors.

Located in Calverley Road, Oulton, this property will suit those individuals who crave a historic and cosy home with tradition and character in abundance. It is extremely renowned and sought after, with excellent pubs/bars, restaurants and local amenities in walking distance within Oulton.

It is newly on the market with Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds estate agents at a price of £475,000. Take a look inside...

