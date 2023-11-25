Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 pictures inside breathtaking 17th century Oulton cottage with exposed wood and home gym for sale in Leeds

This breathtaking Grade II listed Leeds cottage was built during the 1600s.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 25th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

This property is set in a Conservation area and dates back to circa 1640 and has a number of beautiful period features, including traditional wooden doors and exposed wooden beams on both floors.

Located in Calverley Road, Oulton, this property will suit those individuals who crave a historic and cosy home with tradition and character in abundance. It is extremely renowned and sought after, with excellent pubs/bars, restaurants and local amenities in walking distance within Oulton.

It is newly on the market with Open House Huddersfield & South Leeds estate agents at a price of £475,000. Take a look inside...

1. Inside breathtaking 17th century cottage

2. Front Door

The living room has an exposed beam featured ceiling with carpeted flooring, modern upright gas fired central heating radiator.

3. Living Room

The dining room is fitted with a modern log burner to a stone clad open aspect period chimney breast.

4. Dining Room

Modern Shaker style kitchen with Granite worktops, Induction Hob and Large Single Oven. Built in appliances include fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

5. Kitchen

The downstairs toilet similarly features exposed stonework along with a modern contemporary wc unit and basin.

6. Downstairs Toilet

