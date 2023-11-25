This breathtaking Grade II listed Leeds cottage was built during the 1600s.
This property is set in a Conservation area and dates back to circa 1640 and has a number of beautiful period features, including traditional wooden doors and exposed wooden beams on both floors.
Located in Calverley Road, Oulton, this property will suit those individuals who crave a historic and cosy home with tradition and character in abundance. It is extremely renowned and sought after, with excellent pubs/bars, restaurants and local amenities in walking distance within Oulton.
1. Inside breathtaking 17th century cottage
This property is set in a Conservation area and dates back to circa 1640. Take a look inside... Photo: Zoopla
2. Front Door
This property will suit those individuals who crave a historic and cosy home with tradition and character in abundance. Photo: Zoopla
3. Living Room
The living room has an exposed beam featured ceiling with carpeted flooring, modern upright gas fired central heating radiator. Photo: Zoopla
4. Dining Room
The dining room is fitted with a modern log burner to a stone clad open aspect period chimney breast. Photo: Zoopla
5. Kitchen
Modern Shaker style kitchen with Granite worktops, Induction Hob and Large Single Oven. Built in appliances include fridge, freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla
6. Downstairs Toilet
The downstairs toilet similarly features exposed stonework along with a modern contemporary wc unit and basin. Photo: Zoopla