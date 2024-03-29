Estate agents Stoneacre Properties has listed this stunning five bedroom home on Wigton Lane in the Leeds suburb Alwoodley for £2,300,000.
As you enter, a grand hallway takes you around the ground floor where four large reception rooms, a snug, conservatories and sun rooms can be found. Here is also a bespoke fitted kitchen with informal dining room.
On the first floor is the huge master suite with lounge and dressing area, two balconies and en-suite shower room. Here is also a second bedroom with lounge and en-suite, a third bedroom with en-suite and two additional bedrooms with separate shower room.
Externally are large, gated gardens surrounding the home with numerous lawns, patios, an integral double garage and stunning views.
Have a look inside the magnificent property here:
