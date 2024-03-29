15 photos of this opulent country house in Leeds with four grand reception rooms and large landscaped gardens

An astonishingly beautiful country home with large reception rooms and bedrooms surrounded by luxurious green gardens in Leeds is on the market.

By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Estate agents Stoneacre Properties has listed this stunning five bedroom home on Wigton Lane in the Leeds suburb Alwoodley for £2,300,000.

As you enter, a grand hallway takes you around the ground floor where four large reception rooms, a snug, conservatories and sun rooms can be found. Here is also a bespoke fitted kitchen with informal dining room.

On the first floor is the huge master suite with lounge and dressing area, two balconies and en-suite shower room. Here is also a second bedroom with lounge and en-suite, a third bedroom with en-suite and two additional bedrooms with separate shower room.

Externally are large, gated gardens surrounding the home with numerous lawns, patios, an integral double garage and stunning views.

Have a look inside the magnificent property here:

This out-of-this-world family residence in Alwoodley has been listed on the property market.

1. Front aspect

This out-of-this-world family residence in Alwoodley has been listed on the property market. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The home has been proudly maintained by its current owners to the highest standards.

2. Reception room one

The home has been proudly maintained by its current owners to the highest standards. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The internal accommodation exceeds 5,000 square feet and comprise four grand reception rooms.

3. Dining room

The internal accommodation exceeds 5,000 square feet and comprise four grand reception rooms. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The stunning rooms include lounge areas and dining rooms which all naturally flows together.

4. Reception room three and four

The stunning rooms include lounge areas and dining rooms which all naturally flows together. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

There is no shortage of space to entertain guests.

5. Music corner

There is no shortage of space to entertain guests. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

Whether its a social gathering or a quiet evening with the family.

6. Sitting room

Whether its a social gathering or a quiet evening with the family. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

