13 pictures showing this Victorian terraced house in Leeds full of character and period features

This elegant three storey terraced home in Leeds is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Manning Stainton's Oakwood branch has listed this five bedroom Victorian home on Ingledew Crescent in Roundhay for £690,000.

On the ground floor is a large hallway leading to the spacious reception room with bay window to the front, and a breakfast kitchen and dining room to the rear.

Up the stairs on the first floor are three bedrooms and a large family bathroom with walk-in shower and separate bathtub.

The second floor comprise a large landing, two additional bedrooms and a study along with a second shower room, all benefitting from skylight windows.

Externally, a forecourt style garden sits to the front while the south facing rear garden has a lawn, patio and pedestrian access.

1. Exterior

This five bedroom terraced house on Ingledew Crescent in Roundhay is for sale with Manning Stainton for £690,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter the Victorian home into this large hallway.

2. Hallway

Enter the Victorian home into this large hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton

An elegant living room with fireplace and bay window sits to the front.

3. Reception room

An elegant living room with fireplace and bay window sits to the front. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear is a spacious dining room.

4. Dining room

To the rear is a spacious dining room. Photo: Manning Stainton

It has access to the fitted kitchen with central island.

5. Kitchen

It has access to the fitted kitchen with central island. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first and second floor are the bedrooms.

6. Bedroom

On the first and second floor are the bedrooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

