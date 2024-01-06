13 pictures showing this Victorian terraced house in Leeds full of character and period features
This elegant three storey terraced home in Leeds is for sale.
Manning Stainton's Oakwood branch has listed this five bedroom Victorian home on Ingledew Crescent in Roundhay for £690,000.
On the ground floor is a large hallway leading to the spacious reception room with bay window to the front, and a breakfast kitchen and dining room to the rear.
Up the stairs on the first floor are three bedrooms and a large family bathroom with walk-in shower and separate bathtub.
The second floor comprise a large landing, two additional bedrooms and a study along with a second shower room, all benefitting from skylight windows.
Externally, a forecourt style garden sits to the front while the south facing rear garden has a lawn, patio and pedestrian access.