This elegant three storey terraced home in Leeds is for sale.

On the ground floor is a large hallway leading to the spacious reception room with bay window to the front, and a breakfast kitchen and dining room to the rear.

Up the stairs on the first floor are three bedrooms and a large family bathroom with walk-in shower and separate bathtub.

The second floor comprise a large landing, two additional bedrooms and a study along with a second shower room, all benefitting from skylight windows.

Externally, a forecourt style garden sits to the front while the south facing rear garden has a lawn, patio and pedestrian access.

