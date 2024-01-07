13 pictures showing this six bedroom Leeds family home oozing with charm and character with stunning views
This large traditional home in Leeds is on the market.
Preston Baker has listed the six-bedroom semi-detached property on Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds for £700,000.
Internally, a large hallway grants access to a stunning lounge with glass doors overlooking the rear garden. A spacious kitchen with fitted base and wall units serves a separate dining room with fireplace and bay window.
On the first floor are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, while stairs to the second floor gives access to two large, versatile loft rooms.
Externally are large gardens with patio seating area and good-size lawns.