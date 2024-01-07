This large traditional home in Leeds is on the market.

Preston Baker has listed the six-bedroom semi-detached property on Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds for £700,000.

Internally, a large hallway grants access to a stunning lounge with glass doors overlooking the rear garden. A spacious kitchen with fitted base and wall units serves a separate dining room with fireplace and bay window.

On the first floor are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, while stairs to the second floor gives access to two large, versatile loft rooms.

Externally are large gardens with patio seating area and good-size lawns.

1 . Exterior This six bedroom property on Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds is for sale with Preston Baker for £700,000. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

2 . Hallway The bright hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The lounge has large glass doors opening to the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The stunning dining room with large bay window and fireplace. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen The kitchen has a dining area and feature fireplace. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

6 . Kitchen Here is lots of space for culinary masterpieces. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales