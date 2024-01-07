Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this six bedroom Leeds family home oozing with charm and character with stunning views

This large traditional home in Leeds is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Preston Baker has listed the six-bedroom semi-detached property on Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds for £700,000.

Internally, a large hallway grants access to a stunning lounge with glass doors overlooking the rear garden. A spacious kitchen with fitted base and wall units serves a separate dining room with fireplace and bay window.

On the first floor are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, while stairs to the second floor gives access to two large, versatile loft rooms.

Externally are large gardens with patio seating area and good-size lawns.

This six bedroom property on Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds is for sale with Preston Baker for £700,000.

1. Exterior

This six bedroom property on Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds is for sale with Preston Baker for £700,000. Photo: Preston Baker

The bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hallway

The bright hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Preston Baker

The lounge has large glass doors opening to the rear garden.

3. Lounge

The lounge has large glass doors opening to the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker

The stunning dining room with large bay window and fireplace.

4. Dining room

The stunning dining room with large bay window and fireplace. Photo: Preston Baker

The kitchen has a dining area and feature fireplace.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen has a dining area and feature fireplace. Photo: Preston Baker

Here is lots of space for culinary masterpieces.

6. Kitchen

Here is lots of space for culinary masterpieces. Photo: Preston Baker

