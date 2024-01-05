13 pictures showing this Leeds home with exposed beams and conservatory overlooking large garden
A two bedroom semi-detached home full of character is on the market.
Hunters Yeadon branch has listed the charming property on Nunroyd Avenue in the Leeds town Guiseley for £295,000.
The ground floor consists of an entry porch leading to a charming breakfast kitchen with modern fittings and appliances with access to a conservatory with panoramic views of the rear garden. The spacious lounge has exposed ceiling beams and a feature fireplace.
On the first floor are two good-size bedrooms, of which one has built in wardrobes. The house bathroom is a modern suite with bathtub and chrome rain shower over.
Externally, a spacious driveway offers parking for two cars to the front, while the large rear garden features tile paved patio and a good-size lawn.