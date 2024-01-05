A two bedroom semi-detached home full of character is on the market.

The ground floor consists of an entry porch leading to a charming breakfast kitchen with modern fittings and appliances with access to a conservatory with panoramic views of the rear garden. The spacious lounge has exposed ceiling beams and a feature fireplace.

On the first floor are two good-size bedrooms, of which one has built in wardrobes. The house bathroom is a modern suite with bathtub and chrome rain shower over.

Externally, a spacious driveway offers parking for two cars to the front, while the large rear garden features tile paved patio and a good-size lawn.

