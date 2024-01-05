Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this Leeds home with exposed beams and conservatory overlooking large garden

A two bedroom semi-detached home full of character is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Hunters Yeadon branch has listed the charming property on Nunroyd Avenue in the Leeds town Guiseley for £295,000.

The ground floor consists of an entry porch leading to a charming breakfast kitchen with modern fittings and appliances with access to a conservatory with panoramic views of the rear garden. The spacious lounge has exposed ceiling beams and a feature fireplace.

On the first floor are two good-size bedrooms, of which one has built in wardrobes. The house bathroom is a modern suite with bathtub and chrome rain shower over.

Externally, a spacious driveway offers parking for two cars to the front, while the large rear garden features tile paved patio and a good-size lawn.

This semi-detached home full of character on Nunroyd Avenue in Guiseley is on the market with Hunters for £295,000.

1. Exterior

This semi-detached home full of character on Nunroyd Avenue in Guiseley is on the market with Hunters for £295,000. Photo: Hunters

The lounge features exposed beams.

2. Lounge

The lounge features exposed beams. Photo: Hunters

Here is also a feature fireplace.

3. Lounge

Here is also a feature fireplace. Photo: Hunters

Enter into the spacious and modern kitchen.

4. Kitchen

Enter into the spacious and modern kitchen. Photo: Hunters

It features a number of appliances and fittings.

5. Kitchen

It features a number of appliances and fittings. Photo: Hunters

To the rear sits this stunning conservatory with panoramic views.

6. Conservatory

To the rear sits this stunning conservatory with panoramic views. Photo: Hunters

