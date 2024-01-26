This home in the highly regarded Westroyd area in the popular Leeds market town Pudsey is on the market with William H Brown for £350,000.

The stylish property offers high quality everyday living with a spacious dining room, a modern kitchen with separate dining room and a large orangery along with a house shower room and extra room on the ground floor.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a large luxurious bathroom ensuite.

Externally is a driveway leading to a garage and a small garden to the front, while a large enclosed rear garden with spacious patio seating area offers a large degree of privacy.

Front garden

Living room A spacious living room with fireplace and large bay window.

Kitchen The home features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with lots of work space and a range of modern appliances.

Dining room A separate dining room opens to a conservatory.

Conservatory The sun room has wood floors and French doors to the garden.