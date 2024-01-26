Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this Leeds family home with a new extension in a highly regarded market town area

A gorgeous spacious three bedroom home with extra rooms and a large rear garden is on the market.

By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

This home in the highly regarded Westroyd area in the popular Leeds market town Pudsey is on the market with William H Brown for £350,000.

The stylish property offers high quality everyday living with a spacious dining room, a modern kitchen with separate dining room and a large orangery along with a house shower room and extra room on the ground floor.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a large luxurious bathroom ensuite.

Externally is a driveway leading to a garage and a small garden to the front, while a large enclosed rear garden with spacious patio seating area offers a large degree of privacy.

1. Front garden

2. Living room

3. Kitchen

4. Dining room

5. Conservatory

6. Bedroom

