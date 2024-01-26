13 pictures showing this Leeds family home with a new extension in a highly regarded market town area
A gorgeous spacious three bedroom home with extra rooms and a large rear garden is on the market.
This home in the highly regarded Westroyd area in the popular Leeds market town Pudsey is on the market with William H Brown for £350,000.
The stylish property offers high quality everyday living with a spacious dining room, a modern kitchen with separate dining room and a large orangery along with a house shower room and extra room on the ground floor.
On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a large luxurious bathroom ensuite.
Externally is a driveway leading to a garage and a small garden to the front, while a large enclosed rear garden with spacious patio seating area offers a large degree of privacy.