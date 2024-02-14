The three-bedroom home is located on Greenlea Road in the Leeds town of Yeadon and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349,950.
The ground floor comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC, a large lounge with bay window, a dining kitchen with breakfast bar and integrated appliances and a gorgeous conservatory with panoramic views.
On the first floor is an elegant landing leading to three good-size bedrooms and a fully tiled family bathroom with large walk-in shower.
Externally, the property sits on a convenient corner plot with gardens to three side consisting of patios and lawns with a great degree of privacy.