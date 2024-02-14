Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this large family home in Leeds with sun room and gardens to three sides

A fantastic opportunity to buy a beautiful family home set on a corner plot in a popular residential area.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The three-bedroom home is located on Greenlea Road in the Leeds town of Yeadon and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349,950.

The ground floor comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC, a large lounge with bay window, a dining kitchen with breakfast bar and integrated appliances and a gorgeous conservatory with panoramic views.

On the first floor is an elegant landing leading to three good-size bedrooms and a fully tiled family bathroom with large walk-in shower.

Externally, the property sits on a convenient corner plot with gardens to three side consisting of patios and lawns with a great degree of privacy.

A gorgeous home set on a corner plot in Yeadon is on the market.

1. Exterior

A gorgeous home set on a corner plot in Yeadon is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter the home into a bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hallway

Enter the home into a bright hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

The bay windowed living room sits to the front elevation.

3. Living room

The bay windowed living room sits to the front elevation. Photo: Manning Stainton

The extended dining kitchen features a breakfast bar.

4. Dining kitchen

The extended dining kitchen features a breakfast bar. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen area has a range f integrated appliances.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen area has a range f integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

The gorgeous conservatory offers panoramic views of the garden.

6. Conservatory

The gorgeous conservatory offers panoramic views of the garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

