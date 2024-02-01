Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this large detached Leeds family home with open kitchen diner and gardens

This spacious family home is the perfect property for a growing family who loves to entertain.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The detached four bedroom home on Mayfair Mount in Cross Gates, Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £465,000.

In brief, the property comprises an entrance hallway with ceramic tiled flooring and staircase to the first floor. The formal lounge has a window to the front and side, while the modern dining kitchen is the heart of the property.

Here are large bi-folding glass doors overlooking the garden along with a kitchen with a range of fitted wall and base units with complementary work surfaces over.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, a large double room with fitted wardrobes and a spacious shower room en-suite. There are also three additional spacious bedrooms along with a modern bathroom with bathtub with shower over.

Outside is a neat lawn front garden with a hedge border and a driveway and access to the garage. To the rear is an expansive garden laid mainly to lawn with a raised decked area and patio.

1. Exterior

In the lounge is a bay window to the front elevation.

2. Living room

The large open dining kitchen has bi-folding glass doors onto the garden.

3. Dining room

The kitchen has a range of fitted wall and base units with complementary work surfaces over.

4. Kitchen

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes.

5. Master bedroom

It also has a large en-suite shower room.

6. Ensuite

