13 pictures showing this incredibly spacious Leeds home with real kerb appeal in a popular residential area
This incredibly spacious and well presented family home in Leeds has real kerb appeal and a charming tiered garden.
Estate agents Purplebricks have listed the three bedroom property set back from Leeds Road in Oulton, Leeds for £350,000.
The beautiful home is arranged over two floors and features spacious and well appointed rooms.
On the ground floor is a spacious and inviting entrance hall, a bright lounge, and a kitchen with a separate dining room.
Up the stairs to the first floor , you will find a spacious landing, three good sized bedrooms, a charming bath and shower room and a separate WC.
To the back is a wonderful tiered enclosed garden, and to the front is an attached garage with a car port and off street parking for several cars along with a small lawned garden.