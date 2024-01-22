This incredibly spacious and well presented family home in Leeds has real kerb appeal and a charming tiered garden.

Estate agents Purplebricks have listed the three bedroom property set back from Leeds Road in Oulton, Leeds for £350,000.

The beautiful home is arranged over two floors and features spacious and well appointed rooms.

On the ground floor is a spacious and inviting entrance hall, a bright lounge, and a kitchen with a separate dining room.

Up the stairs to the first floor , you will find a spacious landing, three good sized bedrooms, a charming bath and shower room and a separate WC.

To the back is a wonderful tiered enclosed garden, and to the front is an attached garage with a car port and off street parking for several cars along with a small lawned garden.

1 . Exterior This great-sized family home on Leeds Road in Oulton is on the market with Purplebricks for £350,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Hall The home boasts real kerb appeal, and is entered via this charming front door. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Hall A large bright hallway with carpet gives access to the ground floor accommodation and stairs to the first floor. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Lounge The delightful lounge is a spacious room full of natural light and with a charming fireplace. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen A stylish kitchen with lots of workspace sits to the back of the property with access to the garden and adjacent garage. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

6 . Dining room The separate dining room has a large window overlooking the green rear garden. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales