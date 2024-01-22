Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this incredibly spacious Leeds home with real kerb appeal in a popular residential area

This incredibly spacious and well presented family home in Leeds has real kerb appeal and a charming tiered garden.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Estate agents Purplebricks have listed the three bedroom property set back from Leeds Road in Oulton, Leeds for £350,000.

The beautiful home is arranged over two floors and features spacious and well appointed rooms.

On the ground floor is a spacious and inviting entrance hall, a bright lounge, and a kitchen with a separate dining room.

Up the stairs to the first floor , you will find a spacious landing, three good sized bedrooms, a charming bath and shower room and a separate WC.

To the back is a wonderful tiered enclosed garden, and to the front is an attached garage with a car port and off street parking for several cars along with a small lawned garden.

This great-sized family home on Leeds Road in Oulton is on the market with Purplebricks for £350,000.

1. Exterior

This great-sized family home on Leeds Road in Oulton is on the market with Purplebricks for £350,000. Photo: Purplebricks

The home boasts real kerb appeal, and is entered via this charming front door.

2. Hall

The home boasts real kerb appeal, and is entered via this charming front door. Photo: Purplebricks

A large bright hallway with carpet gives access to the ground floor accommodation and stairs to the first floor.

3. Hall

A large bright hallway with carpet gives access to the ground floor accommodation and stairs to the first floor. Photo: Purplebricks

The delightful lounge is a spacious room full of natural light and with a charming fireplace.

4. Lounge

The delightful lounge is a spacious room full of natural light and with a charming fireplace. Photo: Purplebricks

A stylish kitchen with lots of workspace sits to the back of the property with access to the garden and adjacent garage.

5. Kitchen

A stylish kitchen with lots of workspace sits to the back of the property with access to the garden and adjacent garage. Photo: Purplebricks

The separate dining room has a large window overlooking the green rear garden.

6. Dining room

The separate dining room has a large window overlooking the green rear garden. Photo: Purplebricks

