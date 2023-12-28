This stunning home is ideal for first time buyers and small families.

A small hallway leads to a spacious living room with feature fireplace and exposed brick chimney. The modern fitted kitchen has a central island and opens up to a spacious conservatory with glass doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a double bedroom and a single bedroom ideal for small children or for use as an office, and the three piece house bathroom with bathtub with shower over.

Externally, a low maintenance garden with feature beds sits to the front, while the enclosed rear garden has gravelled paths, artificial lawn and flower beds along with a shed.

