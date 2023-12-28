13 pictures showing this gorgeous Leeds house with large conservatory and spacious enclosed rear garden
This stunning home is ideal for first time buyers and small families.
The two bedroom semi-detached property on Moorside Drive in Leeds is on the market with Bridgefords' Wakefield branch for £210,000.
A small hallway leads to a spacious living room with feature fireplace and exposed brick chimney. The modern fitted kitchen has a central island and opens up to a spacious conservatory with glass doors to the rear garden.
On the first floor is a double bedroom and a single bedroom ideal for small children or for use as an office, and the three piece house bathroom with bathtub with shower over.
Externally, a low maintenance garden with feature beds sits to the front, while the enclosed rear garden has gravelled paths, artificial lawn and flower beds along with a shed.