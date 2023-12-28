Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this gorgeous Leeds house with large conservatory and spacious enclosed rear garden

This stunning home is ideal for first time buyers and small families.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

The two bedroom semi-detached property on Moorside Drive in Leeds is on the market with Bridgefords' Wakefield branch for £210,000.

A small hallway leads to a spacious living room with feature fireplace and exposed brick chimney. The modern fitted kitchen has a central island and opens up to a spacious conservatory with glass doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a double bedroom and a single bedroom ideal for small children or for use as an office, and the three piece house bathroom with bathtub with shower over.

Externally, a low maintenance garden with feature beds sits to the front, while the enclosed rear garden has gravelled paths, artificial lawn and flower beds along with a shed.

This two-bedroom home on Moorside Drive is for sale with Bridgfords for £210,000.

1. Exterior

This two-bedroom home on Moorside Drive is for sale with Bridgfords for £210,000. Photo: Bridgfords

The lounge with feature fireplace and exposed brick chimney.

2. Living room

The lounge with feature fireplace and exposed brick chimney. Photo: Bridgfords

The fitted kitchen with base and wall units.

3. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen with base and wall units. Photo: Bridgfords

The kitchen benefits from a central island.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen benefits from a central island. Photo: Bridgfords

The kitchen opens up to a large conservatory.

5. Conservatory

The kitchen opens up to a large conservatory. Photo: Bridgfords

The good size room has laminated flooring and patio doors leading to the rear garden.

6. Conservatory

The good size room has laminated flooring and patio doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Bridgfords

